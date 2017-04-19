Soccer-Man City to meet West Ham in Iceland friendly
June 15 Premier League clubs Manchester City and West Ham United will conclude their pre-season preparations with a friendly against each other in Iceland on Aug. 4.
April 19 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 19 Monaco 3 Kylian Mbappe 3, Radamel Falcao 17, Valere Germain 81 Borussia Dortmund 1 Marco Reus 48 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 17,135 - - - Barcelona 0 Juventus 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 96,290 - - - Tuesday, April 18 Leicester City 1 Jamie Vardy 61 Atletico Madrid 1 Saul Niguez 26 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 31,548 - - - Real Madrid 4 Cristiano Ronaldo 76,104,109, Marco Asensio 112 Bayern Munich 2 Robert Lewandowski 53pen, Sergio Ramos 77og Red Card: Arturo Vidal 84 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 78,346 - - -
June 15 Premier League clubs Manchester City and West Ham United will conclude their pre-season preparations with a friendly against each other in Iceland on Aug. 4.
June 15 Tottenham Hotspur are looking to avenge their humiliating defeat at Newcastle United on the last day of the 2015-16 Premier League season when the two sides meet on the opening day next season, the North London side's midfielder Eric Dier has said.
June 15 France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has backed Paul Pogba to prove his worth at Manchester United after being subject to considerable criticism in his first season back in the Premier League.