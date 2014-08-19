Soccer-Ivory Coast name "big catch" Wilmots as coach
ABIDJAN, March 21 Ivory Coast named Marc Wilmots as their new coach on Tuesday, describing the former Belgium boss as a "big catch."
Aug 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League play-offs first leg matches on Tuesday Salzburg 2 Franz Schiemer 16, Jonathan Soriano 54 Malmo 1 Emil Forsberg 90 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 29,110 - - - Steaua Bucharest 1 Alexandru Chipciu 88 Missed penalty: Alexandru Chipciu 34 Ludogorets 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,342 - - - Besiktas 0 Arsenal 0 Red Card: Aaron Ramsey 80 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,531 - - - FC Copenhagen 2 Mathias Zanka Jorgensen 9, Daniel Amartey 12 Bayer Leverkusen 3 Stefan Kiessling 5, Karim Bellarabi 31, Son Heung-Min 42 Halftime: 2-3; Attendance: 18,221 - - - Napoli 1 Gonzalo Higuain 68 Athletic Club 1 Iker Muniain 41 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 49,872 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, August 20 AaB Aalborg (Denmark) v APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) (1845) Lille (France) v Porto (Portugal) (1845) Maribor (Slovenia) v Celtic (Scotland) (1845) Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) v BATE Borisov (Belarus) (1845) Standard Liege (Belgium) v Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) (1845)
March 21 Manchester United defender Phil Jones is out of England's squad for their upcoming international fixtures against Germany and Lithuania after sustaining an injury in training, the English Football Association said on Tuesday.
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)