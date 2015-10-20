Oct 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, October 20
Bayer Leverkusen 4 Javier Hernandez 4pen,19, Kevin Kampl 84, Admir Mehmedi 86
AS Roma 4 Daniele De Rossi 29,38, Miralem Pjanic 54, Iago Falque 73
Halftime: 2-2;Attendance: 29,412
- - -
BATE Borisov 0
Barcelona 2 Ivan Rakitic 48,64
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 13,074
- - -
Dinamo Zagreb 0
Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Brown Ideye 79
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 13,678
- - -
Arsenal 2 Olivier Giroud 77, Mesut Ozil 90+4
Bayern Munich 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 49,824
- - -
Dynamo Kiev 0
Chelsea 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 60,291
- - -
Porto 2 Vincent Aboubakar 37, Yacine Brahimi 41
Maccabi Tel Aviv 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 35,209
- - -
Valencia 2 Lasse Nielsen 15og, Stefan Mitrovic 72og
Ghent 1 Thomas Foket 40
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 38,207
- - -
Zenit St Petersburg 3 Artem Dzyuba 2, Hulk 56, Danny 82
Olympique Lyon 1 Alexandre Lacazette 49
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 17,517
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, October 21
Malmo (Sweden) v Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) (1845)
Paris St Germain (France) v Real Madrid (Spain) (1845)
CSKA Moscow (Russia) v Manchester United (England) (1845)
VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) v PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) (1845)
Atletico Madrid (Spain) v Astana (Kazakhstan) (1845)
Galatasaray (Turkey) v Benfica (Portugal) (1845)
Juventus (Italy) v Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) (1845)
Manchester City (England) v Sevilla (Spain) (1845)