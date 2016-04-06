April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League Quarterfinal first leg matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 6
VfL Wolfsburg 2 Ricardo Rodriguez 18pen, Maximilian Arnold 25
Real Madrid 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 26,400
- - -
Paris St Germain 2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 41, Adrien Rabiot 59
Missed penalty: Zlatan Ibrahimovic 14
Manchester City 2 Kevin De Bruyne 38, Fernandinho 72
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 47,228
- - -
Tuesday, April 5
Bayern Munich 1 Arturo Vidal 2
Benfica 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 70,000
- - -
Barcelona 2 Luis Suarez 63,74
Atletico Madrid 1 Fernando Torres 25
Red Card: Fernando Torres 35
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 88,534
- - -