Aug 23 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League play-offs second leg matches on Tuesday
Viktoria Plzen 2 Michal Duris 7, Ales Mateju 64
Ludogorets 2 Virgil Misidjan 17, Claudiu Keserue 90+5
Halftime: 1-1;
- - -
Hapoel Beer Sheva 2 Ben Sahar 21, Ovidiu Hoban 48
Missed penalty: Maharan Radi 15
Celtic 0
Halftime: 1-0;
- - -
Legia Warsaw 1 Michal Kucharczyk 90+2
Red Card: Adam Hlousek 67
Dundalk 1 Robbie Benson 19
Halftime: 0-1;
- - -
AS Roma 0
Red Card: Daniele De Rossi 39, Emerson Palmieri 50
Porto 3 Felipe 8, Miguel Layun 73, Jesus Corona 75
Halftime: 0-1;
- - -
Monaco 1 Fabinho 90+1pen
Villarreal 0
Halftime: 0-0;
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, August 24
APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) v FC Copenhagen (Denmark) (1845)
Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) v Young Boys (Switzerland) (1845)
Rostov (Russia) v Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) (1845)
Manchester City (England) v Steaua Bucharest (Romania) (1845)
Salzburg (Austria) v Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) (1845)