Soccer-Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
March 14 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Juventus 1 Paulo Dybala 42pen Porto 0 Red Card: Maxi Pereira 40 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,161 - - - Leicester City 2 Wes Morgan 27, Marc Albrighton 54 Sevilla 0 Red Card: Samir Nasri 74 Missed penalty: Steven N'Zonzi 80 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,520 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, March 15 Monaco (France) v Manchester City (England) (1945) Atletico Madrid (Spain) v Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) (1945)
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.
June 17 Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.