Oct 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, October 21
Paris St Germain 0
Real Madrid 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 46,858
- - -
Malmo 1 Markus Rosenberg 17
Missed penalty: Nikola Djurdjic 56
Shakhtar Donetsk 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,500
- - -
VfL Wolfsburg 2 Bas Dost 46, Max Kruse 57
PSV Eindhoven 0
Missed penalty: Juergen Locadia 90+1
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 23,375
- - -
CSKA Moscow 1 Seydou Doumbia 15
Missed penalty: Roman Eremenko 15
Manchester United 1 Anthony Martial 65
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 18,456
- - -
Galatasaray 2 Selcuk Inan 19pen, Lukas Podolski 33
Benfica 1 Nicolas Gaitan 2
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 33,615
- - -
Atletico Madrid 4 Saul Niguez 23, Jackson Martinez 29, Oliver 63, Denys Dedechko 89og
Astana 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 33,853
- - -
Manchester City 2 Adil Rami 36og, Kevin De Bruyne 90+1
Sevilla 1 Yevgen Konoplyanka 30
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 45,595
- - -
Juventus 0
Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 40,940
- - -
Tuesday, October 20
Bayer Leverkusen 4 Javier Hernandez 4pen,19, Kevin Kampl 84, Admir Mehmedi 86
AS Roma 4 Daniele De Rossi 29,38, Miralem Pjanic 54, Iago Falque 73
Halftime: 2-2;Attendance: 29,412
- - -
BATE Borisov 0
Barcelona 2 Ivan Rakitic 48,64
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 13,074
- - -
Dinamo Zagreb 0
Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Brown Ideye 79
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 13,678
- - -
Arsenal 2 Olivier Giroud 77, Mesut Ozil 90+4
Bayern Munich 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 59,824
- - -
Dynamo Kiev 0
Chelsea 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 60,291
- - -
Porto 2 Vincent Aboubakar 37, Yacine Brahimi 41
Maccabi Tel Aviv 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 35,209
- - -
Valencia 2 Lasse Nielsen 15og, Stefan Mitrovic 72og
Ghent 1 Thomas Foket 40
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 38,207
- - -
Zenit St Petersburg 3 Artem Dzyuba 2, Hulk 56, Danny 82
Olympique Lyon 1 Alexandre Lacazette 49
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 17,517
- - -