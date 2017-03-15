March 15 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, March 15
Monaco 3 Kylian Mbappe 8, Fabinho 29, Tiemoue Bakayoko 77
Manchester City 1 Leroy Sane 71
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 15,700
- - -
Atletico Madrid 0
Bayer Leverkusen 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 49,133
- - -
Tuesday, March 14
Juventus 1 Paulo Dybala 42pen
Porto 0
Red Card: Maxi Pereira 40
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,161
- - -
Leicester City 2 Wes Morgan 27, Marc Albrighton 54
Sevilla 0
Red Card: Samir Nasri 74
Missed penalty: Steven N'Zonzi 80
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,520
- - -