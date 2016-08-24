Soccer-Hull's Mason leaves hospital after skull fracture
Jan 30 Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
Aug 24 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League play-offs second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, August 24 APOEL Nicosia 1 Pieros Sotiriou 69 FC Copenhagen 1 Federico Santander 86 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Salzburg 1 Valentino Lazaro 22 Dinamo Zagreb 2 Junior Fernandes 87, El Arabi Soudani 95 Halftime: 1-0; - - - Manchester City 1 Fabian Delph 56 Steaua Bucharest 0 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Rostov 4 Sardar Azmoun 34, Aleksandr Erokhin 52, Christian Noboa 60, Dmitri Poloz 66 Red Card: Fedor Koudryashov 83 Ajax Amsterdam 1 Davy Klaassen 84pen Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 15,320 - - - Borussia Moenchengladbach 6 Thorgan Hazard 9,64,84, Raffael 33,40,77 Young Boys 1 Yoric Ravet 79 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 41,000 - - - Tuesday, August 23 Viktoria Plzen 2 Michal Duris 7, Ales Mateju 64 Ludogorets 2 Virgil Misidjan 17, Claudiu Keserue 90+5 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 10,312 - - - Hapoel Beer Sheva 2 Ben Sahar 21, Ovidiu Hoban 48 Missed penalty: Maharan Radi 15 Celtic 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 15,383 - - - Legia Warsaw 1 Michal Kucharczyk 90+2 Red Card: Adam Hlousek 67 Dundalk 1 Robbie Benson 19 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 29,066 - - - AS Roma 0 Red Card: Daniele De Rossi 39, Emerson Palmieri 50 Porto 3 Felipe 8, Miguel Layun 73, Jesus Corona 75 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 39,866 - - - Monaco 1 Fabinho 90+1pen Villarreal 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 8,750 - - -
LONDON, Jan 30 Five English Premier League and three Championship (second tier) soccer clubs are being investigated in relation to allegations of widespread historical child sex abuse in the sport dating back to the 1970s, British police said on Monday.
Jan 30 FA Cup fifth round draw (Premier League unless stated): Burnley v Lincoln City (NL) Fulham (II) v Tottenham Hotspur Blackburn Rovers (II) v Manchester United Sutton United (NL) v Arsenal Middlesbrough v Oxford United (III) Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) v Chelsea Huddersfield Town (II) v Manchester City Millwall (III) v Derby County (II) or