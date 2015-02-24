Feb 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Tuesday
Manchester City 1 Sergio Aguero 69
Red Card: Gael Clichy 74
Barcelona 2 Luis Suarez 16,30
Missed penalty: Lionel Messi 90+4
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 45,081
- - -
Juventus 2 Carlos Tevez 13, Alvaro Morata 42
Borussia Dortmund 1 Marco Reus 18
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 41,182
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, February 25
Arsenal (England) v Monaco (France) (1945)
Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) v Atletico Madrid (Spain) (1945)