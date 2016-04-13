April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 13
Benfica 2 Raul Jimenez 27, Anderson Talisca 76
Bayern Munich 2 Arturo Vidal 38, Thomas Mueller 52
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 66,000
- - -
Atletico Madrid 2 Antoine Griezmann 36,88pen
Barcelona 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 50,000
- - -
Tuesday, April 12
Real Madrid 3 Cristiano Ronaldo 15,17,77
VfL Wolfsburg 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 76,684
- - -
Manchester City 1 Kevin De Bruyne 76
Missed penalty: Sergio Aguero 30
Paris St Germain 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,039
- - -