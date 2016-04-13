April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 13 Benfica 2 Raul Jimenez 27, Anderson Talisca 76 Bayern Munich 2 Arturo Vidal 38, Thomas Mueller 52 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 66,000 - - - Atletico Madrid 2 Antoine Griezmann 36,88pen Barcelona 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 50,000 - - - Tuesday, April 12 Real Madrid 3 Cristiano Ronaldo 15,17,77 VfL Wolfsburg 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 76,684 - - - Manchester City 1 Kevin De Bruyne 76 Missed penalty: Sergio Aguero 30 Paris St Germain 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,039 - - -