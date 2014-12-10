Dec 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, December 10
AS Roma 0
Manchester City 2 Samir Nasri 60, Pablo Zabaleta 86
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 54,119
- - -
Bayern Munich 3 Thomas Mueller 18pen, Sebastian Rode 83, Mario Goetze 90
CSKA Moscow 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 68,000
- - -
Barcelona 3 Lionel Messi 19, Neymar 41, Luis Suarez 77
Paris St Germain 1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 15
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 82,570
- - -
Ajax Amsterdam 4 Lasse Schoene 45pen,50, Davy Klaassen 53, Arkadiusz Milik 74
APOEL Nicosia 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 51,769
- - -
Chelsea 3 Cesc Fabregas 8pen, Andre Schuerrle 16, John Obi Mikel 56
Sporting 1 Jonathan Silva 50
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 41,089
- - -
Maribor 0
Schalke 04 1 Max Meyer 62
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 12,516
- - -
Porto 1 Vincent Aboubakar 87
Shakhtar Donetsk 1 Taras Stepanenko 50
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 28,010
- - -
Athletic Club 2 Mikel San Jose 47, Markel Susaeta 88
BATE Borisov 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 42,852
- - -
Tuesday, December 9
Olympiakos Piraeus 4 David Fuster 22, Alejandro Dominguez 63, Kostantinos Mitroglou 87, Ibrahim Afellay 90
Malmo 2 Simon Kroon 59, Markus Rosenberg 81
Red Card: Enoch Kofi Adu 90+3
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 27,562
- - -
Juventus 0
Atletico Madrid 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 39,219
- - -
Liverpool 1 Steven Gerrard 81
Red Card: Lazar Markovic 60
Basel 1 Fabian Frei 25
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 43,290
- - -
Real Madrid 4 Cristiano Ronaldo 20pen, Gareth Bale 38, Alvaro Arbeloa 80, Alvaro Medran 88
Ludogorets 0
Red Card: Marcelinho 19
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 58,393
- - -
Monaco 2 Aymen Abdennour 63, Fabinho 89
Zenit St Petersburg 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 11,319
- - -
Benfica 0
Bayer Leverkusen 0
Red Card: OEmer Toprak 90+1
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,564
- - -
Galatasaray 1 Wesley Sneijder 88
Arsenal 4 Lukas Podolski 3,90+2, Aaron Ramsey 11,29
Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 20,590
- - -
Borussia Dortmund 1 Ciro Immobile 58
Anderlecht 1 Aleksandar Mitrovic 84
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 65,851
- - -