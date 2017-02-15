Soccer-Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
Feb 15 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 15 Real Madrid 3 Karim Benzema 18, Toni Kroos 49, Casemiro 54 Napoli 1 Lorenzo Insigne 8 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 78,000 - - - Bayern Munich 5 Arjen Robben 11, Robert Lewandowski 53, Thiago 56,63, Thomas Mueller 88 Arsenal 1 Alexis Sanchez 30 Missed penalty: Alexis Sanchez 30 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 70,000 - - - Tuesday, February 14 Benfica 1 Kostantinos Mitroglou 48 Borussia Dortmund 0 Missed penalty: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 58 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 55,124 - - - Paris St Germain 4 Angel Di Maria 18,55, Julian Draxler 40, Edinson Cavani 71 Barcelona 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 46,484 - - -
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.
June 17 Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.