Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League Semifinal second leg matches on Tuesday Bayern Munich 3 Mehdi Benatia 7, Robert Lewandowski 59, Thomas Mueller 74 Barcelona 2 Neymar 15,29 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 70,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, May 13 Real Madrid (Spain) v Juventus (Italy) (1845)
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.