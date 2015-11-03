Soccer-Shaw vows to fight for his place at Man United
April 6 Manchester United full back Luke Shaw has said that manager Jose Mourinho's criticism was "hard to take" but has promised to fight his way back into the starting lineup at the club.
Nov 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League matches on Tuesday Tuesday, November 3 Real Madrid 1 Nacho 35 Paris St Germain 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 78,300 - - - Shakhtar Donetsk 4 Oleksandr Gladkyy 29, Darijo Srna 48pen, Eduardo 55, Alex Teixeira 73 Malmo 0 Red Card: Kari Arnason 89 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 23,712 - - - PSV Eindhoven 2 Juergen Locadia 55, Luuk de Jong 86 VfL Wolfsburg 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 35,000 - - - Manchester United 1 Wayne Rooney 79 CSKA Moscow 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,165 - - - Benfica 2 Jonas 52, Luisao 67 Red Card: Nicolas Gaitan 85 Galatasaray 1 Lukas Podolski 58 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 35,726 - - - Sevilla 1 Benoit Tremoulinas 25 Manchester City 3 Raheem Sterling 8, Fernandinho 11, Wilfried Bony 36 Halftime: 1-3;Attendance: 39,261 - - - Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Fabian Johnson 18 Juventus 1 Stephan Lichtsteiner 44 Red Card: Hernanes 53 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 46,217 - - - Astana 0 Atletico Madrid 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 29,231 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, November 4 AS Roma (Italy) v Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) (1945) Barcelona (Spain) v BATE Borisov (Belarus) (1945) Bayern Munich (Germany) v Arsenal (England) (1945) Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) v Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) (1945) Chelsea (England) v Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) (1945) Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) v Porto (Portugal) (1945) Ghent (Belgium) v Valencia (Spain) (1945) Olympique Lyon (France) v Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) (1945)
April 6 Manchester United full back Luke Shaw has said that manager Jose Mourinho's criticism was "hard to take" but has promised to fight his way back into the starting lineup at the club.
April 6 Arsenal's Mesut Ozil has overcome the shock of the club's Champions League exit and his focus is back on the Premier League, manager Arsene Wenger said after the German ended his rough spell in Wednesday's 3-0 win over West Ham United.
April 6 Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany believes his side put up a dominant display in their Premier League clash against leaders Chelsea despite losing 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.