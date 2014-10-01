Soccer-Liverpool youngster Woodburn named in Wales squad
March 16 Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn has been named in Wales' squad for the first time ahead of their World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on March 24.
Oct 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League matches on Wednesday Wednesday, October 1 Malmo 2 Markus Rosenberg 42,82 Olympiakos Piraeus 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 20,500 - - - Atletico Madrid 1 Arda Turan 74 Juventus 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 44,322 - - - Basel 1 Marco Streller 52 Liverpool 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 36,000 - - - Ludogorets 1 Marcelinho 6 Real Madrid 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 25pen, Karim Benzema 77 Missed penalty: Cristiano Ronaldo 11 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 41,484 - - - Bayer Leverkusen 3 Stefan Kiessling 25, Son Heung-Min 34, Hakan Calhanoglu 64pen Benfica 1 Eduardo Salvio 62 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 25,202 - - - Arsenal 4 Danny Welbeck 22,30,52, Alexis Sanchez 41 Red Card: Wojciech Szczesny 60 Galatasaray 1 Burak Yilmaz 63pen Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 59,803 - - - Anderlecht 0 Borussia Dortmund 3 Ciro Immobile 3, Adrian Ramos 69,79 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 18,649 - - - Zenit St Petersburg 0 Monaco 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 13,817 - - - Tuesday, September 30 Manchester City 1 Sergio Aguero 4pen AS Roma 1 Francesco Totti 23 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 37,509 - - - Paris St Germain 3 David Luiz 10, Marco Verratti 26, Blaise Matuidi 54 Barcelona 2 Lionel Messi 11, Neymar 56 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 46,400 - - - APOEL Nicosia 1 Gustavo Manduca 32pen Ajax Amsterdam 1 Lucas Andersen 28 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 17,190 - - - Sporting 0 Chelsea 1 Nemanja Matic 34 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 40,734 - - - Schalke 04 1 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 56 Maribor 1 Damjan Bohar 37 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 47,997 - - - Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Alex Teixeira 52, Luiz Adriano 85 Porto 2 Jackson Martinez 89pen,90+3 Missed penalty: Yacine Brahimi 35 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 33,217 - - - BATE Borisov 2 Denis Polyakov 19, Aleksandr Karnitskiy 41 Athletic Club 1 Aduriz 45 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 11,886 - - - CSKA Moscow 0 Bayern Munich 1 Thomas Mueller 22pen Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 0 - - -
March 16 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said his side are braced to take on a "different" Leicester City, who have revived their fortunes since sacking their title-winning boss Claudio Ranieri last month, in the Premier League on Saturday.
March 16 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has refused to set a target for this season and hit out at critics, saying they are unlikely ever to be satisfied with anything the north London club achieves.