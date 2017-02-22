Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, February 22
Porto 0
Red Card: Alex Telles 27
Juventus 2 Marko Pjaca 72, Dani Alves 74
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 49,229
- - -
Sevilla 2 Pablo Sarabia 25, Joaquin Correa 62
Missed penalty: Joaquin Correa 14
Leicester City 1 Jamie Vardy 73
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 38,834
- - -
Tuesday, February 21
Manchester City 5 Raheem Sterling 26, Sergio Aguero 58,71, John Stones 77, Leroy Sane 82
Monaco 3 Radamel Falcao 32,61, Kylian Mbappe 40
Missed penalty: Radamel Falcao 50
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 53,351
- - -
Bayer Leverkusen 2 Karim Bellarabi 48, Stefan Savic 68og
Atletico Madrid 4 Saul Niguez 17, Antoine Griezmann 25, Kevin Gameiro 59pen, Fernando Torres 86
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 29,300
- - -