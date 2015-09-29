Sept 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, September 29
BATE Borisov 3 Igor Stasevich 8, Filip Mladenovic 12,30
AS Roma 2 Gervinho 66, Vassilis Torosidis 82
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 12,000
- - -
Barcelona 2 Sergi Roberto 80, Luis Suarez 82
Bayer Leverkusen 1 Kyriakos Papadopoulos 22
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 68,694
- - -
Arsenal 2 Theo Walcott 35, Alexis Sanchez 65
Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Felipe Pardo 32, David Ospina 40og, Alfred Finnbogason 66
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 55,000
- - -
Bayern Munich 5 Douglas Costa 13, Robert Lewandowski 21,28,55, Mario Goetze 25
Dinamo Zagreb 0
Halftime: 4-0;Attendance: 70,000
- - -
Porto 2 Andre Andre 39, Maicon 52
Chelsea 1 Willian 45+2
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 45,000
- - -
Maccabi Tel Aviv 0
Dynamo Kiev 2 Andriy Yarmolenko 4, Moraes 50
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 28,000
- - -
Zenit St Petersburg 2 Artem Dzyuba 35, Oleg Shatov 67
Ghent 1 Thomas Matton 56
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 17,000
- - -
Olympique Lyon 0
Valencia 1 Sofiane Feghouli 42
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 34,000
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, September 30
Malmo (Sweden) v Real Madrid (Spain) (1845)
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) v Paris St Germain (France) (1845)
CSKA Moscow (Russia) v PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) (1845)
Manchester United (England) v VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) (1845)
Astana (Kazakhstan) v Galatasaray (Turkey) (1600)
Atletico Madrid (Spain) v Benfica (Portugal) (1845)
Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) v Manchester City (England) (1845)
Juventus (Italy) v Sevilla (Spain) (1845)