Sept 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, September 30
Malmo 0
Red Card: Yoshimar Yotun 78
Real Madrid 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 29,90
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,500
- - -
Shakhtar Donetsk 0
Paris St Germain 3 Serge Aurier 7, David Luiz 23, Darijo Srna 90og
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 32,730
- - -
CSKA Moscow 3 Ahmed Musa 7, Seydou Doumbia 21,36pen
Missed penalty: Seydou Doumbia 44
PSV Eindhoven 2 Maxime Lestienne 60,68
Red Card: Santiago Arias 81
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 16,152
- - -
Manchester United 2 Juan Mata 34pen, Chris Smalling 53
VfL Wolfsburg 1 Daniel Caligiuri 4
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 74,811
- - -
Atletico Madrid 1 Angel Correa 23
Benfica 2 Nicolas Gaitan 36, Goncalo Guedes 51
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 40,938
- - -
Juventus 2 Alvaro Morata 41, Simone Zaza 87
Sevilla 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 36,499
- - -
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Lars Stindl 54
Missed penalty: Raffael 20
Manchester City 2 Andreas Bodtker Christensen 65og, Sergio Aguero 90pen
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 46,217
- - -
Astana 2 Hakan Balta 77og, Lionel Carole 89og
Galatasaray 2 Bilal Kisa 31, Nenad Eric 86og
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 27,264
- - -
Tuesday, September 29
BATE Borisov 3 Igor Stasevich 8, Filip Mladenovic 12,30
AS Roma 2 Gervinho 66, Vassilis Torosidis 82
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 12,767
- - -
Barcelona 2 Sergi Roberto 80, Luis Suarez 82
Bayer Leverkusen 1 Kyriakos Papadopoulos 22
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 68,694
- - -
Arsenal 2 Theo Walcott 35, Alexis Sanchez 65
Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Felipe Pardo 32, David Ospina 40og, Alfred Finnbogason 66
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 59,428
- - -
Bayern Munich 5 Douglas Costa 13, Robert Lewandowski 21,28,55, Mario Goetze 25
Dinamo Zagreb 0
Halftime: 4-0;Attendance: 70,000
- - -
Porto 2 Andre Andre 39, Maicon 52
Chelsea 1 Willian 45+2
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 46,120
- - -
Maccabi Tel Aviv 0
Dynamo Kiev 2 Andriy Yarmolenko 4, Moraes 50
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 27,100
- - -
Zenit St Petersburg 2 Artem Dzyuba 35, Oleg Shatov 67
Ghent 1 Thomas Matton 56
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 18,095
- - -
Olympique Lyon 0
Valencia 1 Sofiane Feghouli 42
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 33,534
- - -