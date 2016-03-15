Soccer-Downing hopeful Middlesbrough can avoid Premier League drop
April 10 Middlesbrough midfielder Stewart Downing is confident the club can avoid relegation from the Premier League this season despite a daunting run of end-season fixtures.
March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Atletico Madrid 0 PSV Eindhoven 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 50,135 Penalty Shootout: 8-7 - - - Manchester City 0 Dynamo Kiev 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 43,630 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, March 16 Bayern Munich (Germany) v Juventus (Italy) (1945) Barcelona (Spain) v Arsenal (England) (1945)
April 10 Middlesbrough midfielder Stewart Downing is confident the club can avoid relegation from the Premier League this season despite a daunting run of end-season fixtures.
April 10 West Ham United are keen to ensure Premier League survival by picking up maximum points over the next two weeks to further distance themselves from the chasing pack, defender Jose Fonte has said.