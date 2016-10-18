Soccer-Lincoln continue memorable FA Cup journey
LONDON, Jan 28 The steep, cobbled streets of Lincoln's majestic city centre were reverberating on Saturday after the town's football club produced another FA Cup shock to reach the last 16.
Oct 18 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League matches on Tuesday Tuesday, October 18 Bayer Leverkusen 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 28,887 - - - CSKA Moscow 1 Lacina Traore 34 Monaco 1 Bernardo Silva 87 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 24,125 - - - Real Madrid 5 Gareth Bale 16, Tomasz Jodlowiec 19og, Marco Asensio 37, Lucas Vazquez 68, Alvaro Morata 84 Legia Warsaw 1 Miroslav Radovic 22pen Halftime: 3-1;Attendance: 70,251 - - - Sporting 1 Bruno Cesar 67 Borussia Dortmund 2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 9, Julian Weigl 43 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 46,609 - - - Club Bruges 1 Jelle Vossen 12 Porto 2 Miguel Layun 68, Andre Silva 90+2pen Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 23,372 - - - Leicester City 1 Riyad Mahrez 40 FC Copenhagen 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,037 - - - Olympique Lyon 0 Missed penalty: Alexandre Lacazette 35 Juventus 1 Juan Cuadrado 76 Red Card: Mario Lemina 54 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,907 - - - Dinamo Zagreb 0 Sevilla 1 Samir Nasri 37 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 6,021 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, October 19 Arsenal (England) v Ludogorets (Bulgaria) (1845) Paris St Germain (France) v FC Basel (Switzerland) (1845) Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) v Benfica (Portugal) (1845) Napoli (Italy) v Besiktas (Turkey) (1845) Celtic (Scotland) v Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) (1845) Barcelona (Spain) v Manchester City (England) (1845) Bayern Munich (Germany) v PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) (1845) Rostov (Russia) v Atletico Madrid (Spain) (1845)
LONDON, Jan 28 The steep, cobbled streets of Lincoln's majestic city centre were reverberating on Saturday after the town's football club produced another FA Cup shock to reach the last 16.
* Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City enjoy easy wins (Adds late game)
* Gladbach stage comeback to beat Leverkusen (Updates with Gladbach victory)