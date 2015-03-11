March 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, March 11
Chelsea 2 Gary Cahill 81, Eden Hazard 96pen
Paris St Germain 2 David Luiz 86, Thiago Silva 114
Red Card: Zlatan Ibrahimovic 31
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 37,692
- - -
Bayern Munich 7 Thomas Mueller 4pen,51, Jerome Boateng 34, Franck Ribery 49, Holger Badstuber 63, Robert Lewandowski 75, Mario Goetze 87
Shakhtar Donetsk 0
Red Card: Oleksandr Kucher 3
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 70,000
- - -
Tuesday, March 10
Real Madrid 3 Cristiano Ronaldo 25,45, Karim Benzema 52
Schalke 04 4 Christian Fuchs 20, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 40,84, Leroy Sane 57
Halftime: 2-2; Attendance: 69,986
- - -
Porto 4 Yacine Brahimi 14, Hector Herrera 47, Casemiro 56, Vincent Aboubakar 76
FC Basel 0
Red Card: Walter Samuel 90+1
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 43,108
- - -