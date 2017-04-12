April 12 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Quarterfinal first leg matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 12
Atletico Madrid 1 Antoine Griezmann 28pen
Leicester City 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 51,423
- - -
Bayern Munich 1 Arturo Vidal 25
Red Card: Javi Martinez 61
Missed penalty: Arturo Vidal 45+1
Real Madrid 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 47,77
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 70,000
- - -
Borussia Dortmund 2 Ousmane Dembele 57, Shinji Kagawa 84
Monaco 3 Kylian Mbappe 19,79, Sven Bender 35og
Missed penalty: Fabinho 17
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 65,849
- - -
Tuesday, April 11
Juventus 3 Paulo Dybala 7,22, Giorgio Chiellini 55
Barcelona 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 41,092
- - -