UPDATE 4-Olympics-Petition challenge leaves Budapest 2024 bid in balance
* Budapest mayor says pullout possible if there's a referendum (Adds signature tally, comments from Momentum leader, ruling party lawmaker)
AMSTERDAM Oct 24 Police arrested 25 football fans in central Amsterdam on Wednesday ahead of the Champions League match between Ajax Amsterdam and Manchester City, a police spokeswoman said.
The arrests took place in the early evening in the city's red light district, a popular destination for visiting tourists, famed for its bars and legal brothels.
"Most of them were arrested for public violence," said Marjolein Koek, spokeswoman for the police.
"Everything has calmed down now, and most of the supporters have gone to the stadium," she said, adding that police would decide whether to bring charges after further investigation. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt, editing by Justin Palmer)
* Budapest mayor says pullout possible if there's a referendum (Adds signature tally, comments from Momentum leader, ruling party lawmaker)
BUDAPEST, Feb 17 Hungarian political movement Momentum has collected over 266,000 signatures to force a referendum on Budapest's 2024 Olympic bid, its chairman said on Friday, well above the minimum number of signatures required to put the matter to a vote.
BUDAPEST, Feb 17 Budapest's Mayor Istvan Tarlos said on Friday that he would consider the option of withdrawing Budapest's bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics if it turns out that enough signatures have been collected to hold a referendum on the issue.