Nov 26 An Ajax Amsterdam fan was seriously injured after falling from the stands at the Amsterdam Arena as he celebrated a goal in Tuesday's Champions League game against Barcelona, Dutch media reported.

He fell some 10 metres onto the dust track around the pitch after Danny Hoesen scored just before halftime to put Ajax 2-0 ahead in their Group H match.

The unidentified supporter was treated by medical staff, who arrived in a trauma helicopter at halftime and two ambulances, which collided with each other as they departed the track. One took the fan to hospital, reports added. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Rex Gowar)