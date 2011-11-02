AMSTERDAM Nov 2 First-half goals by Gregory van der Wiel and Miralem Sulejmani helped Ajax Amsterdam to a 4-0 home win over Dynamo Zagreb on Wednesday and kept the Dutch side on track for a place in the Champions League last 16.

A superb backheel pass by Christian Eriksen played in Van der Wiel, who first searched for a team mate before deciding to shoot and score the first on 20 minutes.

Siem de Jong set up Sulejmani five minutes later to double the lead and De Jong sealed victory 20 minutes into the second half. Nicolas Lodeiro grabbed a fourth in injury time.

Ajax are second in Group D with seven points after four matches, three ahead of next opponents Olympique Lyon. Real Madrid qualified for the knockout stages by beating Lyon. (Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

