AMSTERDAM, Sept 14 Bafetimbi Gomis missed two gilt-edged chances for Olympique Lyon as the French team shared a 0-0 draw with Ajax Amsterdam in their Champions League Group D opener on Wednesday.

A cross from Michel Bastos bounced off Gomis's foot and went over the bar and the Lyon striker also missed the target after being set up by Jimmy Briand.

Unmarked winger Miralem Sulejmani came closest to scoring for Ajax eight minutes before the interval, his header going wide when he only had goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to beat.

Lloris denied Ajax in the second half with a breathtaking save thwarting a long-range effort from playmaker Christian Eriksen.