AMSTERDAM Dec 7 Real Madrid cruised
to a 3-0 win, their sixth consecutive victory in their
Champions League group, at Ajax Amsterdam on Wednesday to leave
the Dutch champions in misery as they missed qualification for
the knock-out phase on goal difference.
The visitors opened the scoring after 14 minutes when a pass
from Kaka beat the Amsterdam offside trap and put Jose Callejon
in a scoring position.
Ajax, who needed a draw and also enjoyed a seven goal
advantage over Olympique Lyon, were unlucky when first half
goals by Nicolas Lodeiro and Vurnon Anita were ruled offside.
But four minutes before the interval Karim Benzema set up
Gonzalo Higuain to double the lead and in the second half only
Sulejmani came close to bring his side back in the match when
his curved shot hit the bar. Callejon made it 3-0 for Real in
stoppage time.
Ajax ended the night level on points with Olympique Lyon,
7-1 winners at Dinamo Zagreb, but were overtaken by the French
side on goal difference.
