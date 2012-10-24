AMSTERDAM Oct 24 Ajax Amsterdam came from a goal down to beat Manchester City 3-1 on Wednesday and leave the Premier League champions facing a major battle to reach the Champions League knockout stage.

Samir Nasri fired City ahead from James Milner's pass midway through the first half but the Dutch side levelled on the stroke of halftime when Siem de Jong crisply dispatched Ricardo van Rhijn's cross from the right.

Defender Niklas Moisander guided in a corner to restore Ajax's lead on 57 minutes and there was no way back for City when Christian Eriksen's shot took a deflection off Gael Clichy to wrongfoot Joe Hart 11 minutes later.

Borussia Dortmund top Group G on seven points from three games after beating Real Madrid 2-1. Real have six points followed by Ajax (three) and City (one). (Editing by Justin Palmer)