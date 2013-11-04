Nov 4 Ajax Amsterdam defender Niklas Moisander will play a reserve match to test his knee ahead of a possible return for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Celtic, Dutch media said.

The Finnish international has missed Ajax's last six outings because of the injury, including the 2-1 loss in Glasgow a fortnight ago.

He will line-up for Ajax's reserves on Monday and should he prove his fitness, will be drafted into the squad for the match at the Amsterdam Arena in a boost for the Dutch champions, who have a single win in their last five outings. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Justin Palmer; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; ed)