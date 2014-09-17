AMSTERDAM, Sept 17 Edinson Cavani scored early for Paris St Germain but a series of wasted chances came back to haunt them as Ajax Amsterdam equalised late to deny the French a winning start on the road in a 1-1 draw on Wednesday.

Cavani's goal came after 14 minutes just as the two sides were settling into the game and from a bad defensive error from Nicolai Boilesen, who let a long ball slip away from him to be caught by Lucas. His square pass to Zlatan Ibrahimovic saw the PSG captain's shot blocked, only for Cavani to tap home the loose ball.

The French champions then squandered a series of good chances to put the game to bed before Lasse Schone curled home a free kick in the 74th minute after a rare Ajax attack saw Thulani Serero brought down on the edge of the box by Marquinhos.

Brazilian Lucas was at the heart of the French champions' creativity but was also the main culprit in their profligacy.