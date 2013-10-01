Oct 1 Mario Balotelli converted an injury-time penalty to rescue a 1-1 draw for AC Milan minutes after hosts Ajax Amsterdam looked to have snatched an unlikely win in their Champions League Group H tie on Tuesday.

Balotelli coolly converted with virtually the last kick of the match, following a controversial decision by Swedish referee Jonas Eriksson to penalise Mike van der Hoorn.

The substitute defender looked more the victim than the aggressor as he tangled with Balotelli in the area.

The penalty, four minutes into stoppage time, came after Ajax had taken the lead through central defender Stefano Denswil in the 90th minute of a match that contained few chances and only came to life in the closing stages.

Milan go second in Group H on four points, two behind leaders Barcelona who maintained their perfect start with a 1-0 win at Celtic.

Ajax are third having picked up their first point of the campaign after losing 4-0 to Barcelona on the opening matchday.