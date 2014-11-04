AMSTERDAM Nov 4 Ajax Amsterdam want to turn the clock back a year and repeat their upset win over Barcelona to revive their Champions League hopes when the teams meet at the Amsterdam Arena on Wednesday, coach Frank de Boer said on Tuesday.

"We have to make a game of it," said De Boer, who plans to show his players highlights of the 2-1 win Ajax scored over the Spanish club in the group phase last November.

Ajax finished third in the group last season and are in a similar position in Group F, trailing Paris St Germain and Barcelona with APOEL Nicosia beneath them.

PSG top the standings with seven points, followed by Barcelona on six, Ajax with two and APOEL with one.

"We need to make use of the example of last year. It was a game in which the whole team gave their all but if we have two or three who don't participate, it can turn against us," De Boer warned.

"Last year we starved them and they couldn't get out of a hole. I want to see that tomorrow also.

"We have nothing to lose against Barcelona. My players must believe they are going to play their best ever game.

"Maybe they will have better games, but that can be latter in their careers. Now is the time to show the world we can play at the highest level, both as a team and as an individuals."

Ajax will need a major improvement in form after being outplayed in Barcelona in their last Champions League game on Oct. 21 which Barcelona won 3-1 at the Nou Camp.

"In the first half we didn't muster a single good attack. If you want to achieve anything against Barcelona, you have to hold onto the ball.

"We didn't do that in Barcelona, we were too defensive and tepid in attack. We can do a lot better and I hope we show that tomorrow night," De Boer added.

He also said both Nicolai Boilesen and Thulani Serero, who missed the game in Barcelona, were likely to start on Wednesday. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Mike Collett)