AMSTERDAM Nov 5 Lionel Messi scored twice to equal Raul's Champions League scoring record as Barcelona secured their spot in the knockout stages by beating 10-man Ajax Amsterdam 2-0 on Wednesday.

Argentina forward Messi struck in each half and Joel Veltman's 71st-minute red card completed a disappointing evening for the hosts.

Messi matched Raul's Champions League record tally of 71 goals thanks to a 36th-minute header and a 76th-minute tap-in, beating Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo to match Raul's mark.

Barcelona lie second in Group F on nine points, one behind Paris St Germain who beat APOEL Nicosia 1-0 in Paris on Wednesday. (Editing by Ed Osmond)