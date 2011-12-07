(Adds quotes)
* Misery for Dutch
* Two goals ruled offside
* Out on goal difference after Lyon's 7-1 win
AMSTERDAM, Dec 7 Real Madrid secured
a 3-0 win over Ajax Amsterdam on Wednesday, their sixth
consecutive victory in Champions League Group D, to leave the
Dutch club in misery as they missed qualification for the
knock-out phase.
Ajax ended the night level on eight points with Olympique
Lyon, 7-1 winners at Dinamo Zagreb, but were overtaken by the
French side on goal difference.
Real opened the scoring after 14 minutes when a pass from
Kaka beat the Amsterdam offside trap and put Jose Callejon in a
scoring position.
Ajax, who needed only a draw and started with a seven goal
advantage over Lyon, were unlucky when first half goals by
Nicolas Lodeiro and Vurnon Anita were ruled offside.
Four minutes before the interval Real's Karim Benzema set up
Gonzalo Higuain to double the lead and in the second half only
Sulejmani came close to bringing his side back in the match when
his curved shot hit the bar. Callejon made it 3-0 for Real in
stoppage time.
"We were so close and if you go out like this it
tastes bitter," Ajax coach Frank de Boer told NOS-TV.
"I noticed some tension in my team in the opening phase but
after the opening goal we did well and scored two good goals
which were wrongly disallowed.
"It should have been 2-2 at halftime as we were not worse
than Real who didn't really play with everything they've got."
