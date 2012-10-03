AMSTERDAM Oct 3 Cristiano Ronaldo scored his second hat-trick in four days and Karim Benzema netted a spectacular overhead kick to give Real Madrid a 4-1 win at Ajax Amsterdam in Champions League Group D on Wednesday.

A dominant Real wasted a host of chances before Ronaldo pounced on a loose ball to score from close range in the 42nd minute and Benzema finished off a swift Real break three minutes into the second half when he smashed home a Kaka centre.

Real's vulnerability at set pieces gave Ajax hope in the 56th minute when Niklas Moisander stole in at the far post at a corner and nodded under Iker Casillas before Ronaldo scored twice in two minutes to kill off the game.

The victory consolidated Real's lead at the top of the group with six points from two matches as the record winners bid for the 10th European title that has eluded them since 2002. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Justin Palmer)