SHOWCASE-Soccer-Bournemouth v Man City - the fans' view
Feb 9 Manchester City, third in the Premier League and on a run of three successive wins in all competitions, face a wounded Bournemouth side thumped 6-3 by Everton last weekend.
Nov 2 Ajax Amsterdam 4 Dinamo Zagreb 0 - Champions League Group D result:
At the Amsterdam Arena
Scorers: Gregory van der Wiel 20, Miralem Sulejmani 25, Siem de Jong 65, Nicolas Lodeiro 90+2
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Martin Atkinson (England)
Teams:
Ajax: 1-Kenneth Vermeer; 2-Gregory van der Wiel, 3-Toby Alderweireld, 4-Jan Vertonghen, 5-Vurnon Anita; 16-Theo Janssen, 6-Eyong Enoh, 8-Christian Eriksen (18-Nicolas Lodeiro 80); 7-Miralem Sulejmani (37-Jody Lukoki 72), 10-Siem de Jong, 21-Derk Boerrigter (11-Lorenzo Ebicilio 77)
Dinamo Zagreb: 30-Ivan Kelava; 14-Sime Vrsaljko, 24-Domagoj Vida, 4-Josip Simunic, 3-Luis Ibanez; 7-Jerko Leko, 5-Adrian Calello (11-Ivan Tomecak 46), 8-Mateo Kovacic, 16-Milan Badelj; 10-Sammir (18-Mario Situm 72), 55-Ante Rukavina (21-Fatos Beqiraj 56)
Feb 9 Italy made four changes to their team for the Six Nations match against Ireland in Rome on Saturday, with lock Andries Van Schalkwyk and flanker Simone Favaro, who were left out of the opener against Wales, set to return to the starting lineup.
Feb 9 Hull City manager Marco Silva wants his players to stay grounded ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to fourth-placed Arsenal, warning them they are not out of danger despite picking up points against Manchester United and Liverpool.