MONACO, April 19 Kylian Mbappe and Radamel Falcao struck early as Monaco reached the Champions League semi-finals with a 3-1 home win over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday that sealed a 6-3 aggregate victory.

French prodigy Mbappe and Colombia striker Falcao scored in the third and 17th minutes before Marco Reus gave the visitors hope with a 48th-minute goal, only for substitute Valere Germain to wrap up the win for the French side nine minutes from time.

Monaco joined Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Juventus in the last four of Europe's premier cub competition.

The kickoff was delayed by five minutes after the German team arrived late at the Louis-II stadium due to traffic problems, UEFA said. Dortmund said on their Twitter feed that the bus had been held up by police at their hotel for 20 minutes.

The incident occurred a week after the first leg was postponed by 24 hours after the Borussia team bus was attacked with explosives on its way to the stadium. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)