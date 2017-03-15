MONACO, March 15 Monaco stunned Manchester City to reach the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday, overturning a two-goal first-leg deficit with a 3-1 victory in a pulsating clash to go through on away goals.

French prodigy Kylian Mbappe, Fabinho and Tiemoue Bakayoko scored for Monaco on a memorable European night for the principality club, who underlined their growing status as one of the continent's most exciting sides.

City, who won the first leg 5-3, were completely overwhelmed in the first half and fell two goals behind, but reacted after the break and Leroy Sane reduced the arrears as Monaco seemed to run out of steam.

Monaco, who were without the injured Radamel Falcao, are the only French side left in the competition after Paris St Germain were knocked out by Barcelona.

