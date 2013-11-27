BRUSSELS Nov 27 A 90th-minute goal by Rodrigo gave Benfica a 3-2 victory over Anderlecht to keep alive their hopes of progressing to the last 16 of the Champions League from Group C on Wednesday.

After Olympiakos Piraeus lost 2-1 at Paris St Germain, the Greek side and Benfica are equal on seven points apiece, six behind PSG, and separated by minimal goal difference going into their final group games on Dec. 10.

For Anderlecht, who have raked in just one point in five games, all hopes of continuing to play in European tournaments this season evaporated.

Chancel Mbemba put Anderlecht ahead in the 18th minute but his own goal in the 52nd handed the lead to Benfica after Nemanja Matic had equalised for the visitors in the 34th. Massimo Bruno then levelled the score 13 minutes from time. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Rex Gowar)