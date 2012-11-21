Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
BRUSSELS Nov 21 Anderlecht 1 AC Milan 3 - Champions League Group C result.
At the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium:
Scorers:
Anderlecht: Tom De Sutter 77
AC Milan: Stephan El Shaarawy 47, Philippe Mexes 71, Alexandre Pato 90+1
Red Card: Bram Nuytinck (Anderlecht) 70
Halftime: 0-0
Anderlecht: 1-Silvio Proto; 30-Guillaume Gillet, 16-Cheikhou Kouyate, 14-Bram Nuytinck, 3-Olivier Deschacht; 5-Lucas Biglia, 19-Sacha Kljestan; 45-Massimo Bruno (17-Olexandr Yakovenko 66), 26-Dennis Praet (21-Tom De Sutter 75), 11-Milan Jovanovic (55-Fernando Canesin 77); 25-Dieudonne Mbokani
AC Milan: 32-Christian Abbiati; 21-Kevin Constant (28-Urby Emanuelson 73), 76-Mario Yepes, 5-Philippe Mexes (17-Cristian Zapata 79), 2-Mattia De Sciglio; 8-Antonio Nocerino, 34-Nigel de Jong, 18-Riccardo Montolivo; 10-Kevin-Prince Boateng, 22-Bojan Krkic (9-Alexandre Pato 67), 92-Stephan El Shaarawy
Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
