Real Madrid manager Jose
Mourinho will not be under-estimating Champions League upstarts
APOEL Nicosia in the quarter-final first leg in Cyprus on
Tuesday.
The Cypriot champions have been the surprise packages of
competition, winning five of seven home games on the way to
becoming the first team from their country to reach the last 16
of Europe's premier club competition.
"They eliminated top-class teams. We have studied them a
lot," Mourinho told a news conference at the GSP stadium.
"We are the favourites, but football is football. I am sure
that we are not going to have teams certain for the last four
from the first leg," he said.
"Of course, having the second leg at home makes things more
easy for us," added the Portuguese who has led the nine-times
European champions to the top of La Liga this season.
APOEL's success has been based on a dogged defence and they
will be roared on by their passionate fans.
"It is a very difficult match and we must give a top
performance against one of the best teams in the world," said
APOEL coach Ivan Jovanovic.
"I achieved almost everything in the last four years with
APOEL, but I still have a dream. To eliminate Real," said
Jovanovic whose side knocked out Olympique Lyon on penalties to
reach the last eight.
Asked about that comment, Mourinho replied: "Coaches are
allowed to dream when their players allow them to, and since
they are at this stage of the competition they are allowed to
dream.
"APOEL is a very balanced team. For many, this may mean
nothing, but for me it means a lot and I hope my players realise
this too," Mourinho said.
