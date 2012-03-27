NICOSIA, March 27 Karim Benzema and Kaka scored late goals to give Real Madrid a convincing 3-0 win at APOEL Nicosia in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday.

The nine-times European champions dominated the match but APOEL, the first Cypriot side to reach the last 16 of Europe's premier club competition, defended solidly to frustrate their Spanish opponents.

Benzema missed a golden opportunity to open the scoring late in the first half, the French striker inexplicably directing the ball over the bar from close range with the goal gaping.

The arrival of Kaka as a substitute midway through the second half created the breakthrough, the Brazilian producing a superb cross from the left for Benzema to head powerfully home after 74 minutes.

Kaka slotted in the second goal from eight metres following a surging run down the left by his fellow substitute Marcelo and Benzema struck again in the last minute to put the La Liga leaders firmly on course for the semi-finals.

