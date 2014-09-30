NICOSIA, Sept 30 Ajax Amsterdam and APOEL played out an exciting 1-1 draw in the Champions League on Tuesday but both sides were left regretting missing the opportunity to seize all three points.

Gustavo Manduca's penalty just after the half-hour for APOEL cancelled out Lucas Andersen's 28th minute opener in Group F.

Both teams created enough chances at APOEL's GSP stadium to earn victory but Ajax, who enjoyed the lion's share of possession, were left most annoyed after squandering the lead.

Andersen opened the scoring for the Dutch champions when the ball fell to him after Lasse Schone's tame effort was beaten away by keeper Uker Pardo.

Ajax almost scored again straight from the restart following a mix-up at the back but it took APOEL just three minutes to draw level when a handball by right back Ricardo van Rhijn gave Manduca the opportunity to equalise from the spot. (Reporting by Peter Stevenson; Editing by Neville Dalton)