NICOSIA Oct 21 Paris St Germain's Edinson Cavani made up for the absence of talismanic frontman Zlatan Ibrahimovic by netting in the 87th minute to give the French side a 1-0 win over APOEL Nicosia in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Uruguayan had toiled all night and appeared to be carrying a knock but was on hand to give the French side an undeserved win that kept them top of Group F on seven points.

Devoid of any cohesion and rhythm going forward, PSG were unable to create a clear goalscoring opportunity all night against a well-drilled and organised APOEL side until Cavani managed to bundle the ball home from close range.

The Cypriot side, who are bottom of the group with one point, will feel they created the better chances during the match to merit a win, but were left to curse their luck as a lack of quality and two goal-line clearances from David Luiz kept them at bay. (Editing by Toby Davis)