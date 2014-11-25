Suarez opened the scoring and his Barca account in the 27th minute after his clever turn beat Joao Guilherme on the left-hand edge of the penalty area.

Messi surpassed the record of 71 goals he jointly held with former Real Madrid and Schalke 04 striker Raul when he put Barcelona 2-0 ahead, redirecting a Rafinha shot into the APOEL goal.

The Argentine doubled his account to make it 3-0 in the 58th minute after a superb throughball from Dani Alves, before Rafinha was sent off for a second yellow card.

APOEL's Guilherme also saw red five minutes before fulltime and Messi rounded off the scoring with his 74th Champions League goal when he slotted home easily from Pedro's cutback after the Spaniard had evaded the offside trap.

Barcelona stay second in Group F with 12 points, a point behind leaders Paris St Germain who they face in their final match.

APOEL are bottom of the group with one point, a point behind Ajax Amsterdam. (Editing by Toby Davis)