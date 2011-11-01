NICOSIA Nov 1 APOEL Nicosia pulled off another shock by beating former European Cup winners Porto 2-1 at home after late drama to remain top of Group G and close to a place in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday.

Gustavo Manduca struck on 90 minutes to send 25,000 fans into raptures after Porto, who were held 1-1 by APOEL in Portugal last time, thought they had grabbed a point thanks to Hulk's 89th minute penalty.

Ailton's 42nd minute spotkick had given the impressive Cypriots the lead.

Apoel, rank outsiders before the competition, lead the group by a point for Zenit St Petersburg with two matches left.