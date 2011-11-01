Soccer-Uruguay crowned under-20 champions in South America
Feb 12 Uruguay beat host nation Ecuador 2-1 on Saturday to win the South American Under-20 Championship and lead a quartet of regional qualifiers for the 2017 U-20 World Cup.
NICOSIA Nov 1 APOEL Nicosia pulled off another shock by beating former European Cup winners Porto 2-1 at home after late drama to remain top of Group G and close to a place in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday.
Gustavo Manduca struck on 90 minutes to send 25,000 fans into raptures after Porto, who were held 1-1 by APOEL in Portugal last time, thought they had grabbed a point thanks to Hulk's 89th minute penalty.
Ailton's 42nd minute spotkick had given the impressive Cypriots the lead.
Apoel, rank outsiders before the competition, lead the group by a point for Zenit St Petersburg with two matches left. (Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
