NICOSIA Nov 2 APOEL Nicosia's fairytale Champions League run looks set to continue with players and officials dreaming of the knockout stage after Tuesday's win over Porto put them within touching distance of the last 16.

Surprise package APOEL produced another shock with a 2-1 win over the former European champions that left them unbeaten at the top of group G with eight points, one ahead of closest rivals Zenit St Petersburg who they play next on Nov. 23.

APOEL were given no chance of progressing from the group when the draw was made but they have repeatedly punched above their weight by winning their two home matches versus Zenit and Porto while drawing at Shakhtar Donetsk and in Portugal.

For the first time officials and players are starting to believe they really can reach the knockout phase though they are already delighted to have secured at least a Europa League spot.

A draw at Zenit would make them the first Cypriot team to reach the Champions League last 16 although that won't be easy in zero temperatures against a side fighting hard for the win that would put them on the brink of the knockout rounds.

APOEL's Serbian coach Ivan Jovanovic said Tuesday's victory, thanks to a 90th minute strike by Gustavo Manduca, was the most important in the history of a club with 21 league titles and 19 domestic Cup wins, including four doubles, plus 12 Super Cups.

GREATER THINGS

"What I want is that my players keep playing like tonight, with the same passion and determination in the two remaining group matches," he said. "If they do I am sure we can expect much greater things and achievements."

"It's unbelievable what we are living now. I can't express my feelings," said Brazilian match-winner Manduca whose goal put the hosts back in front after Porto striker Hulk's 89th minute penalty had cancelled out Ailton's spot kick in the 42nd.

APOEL's Portuguese midfielder Nuno Morais added: "We are living in a dream. It's a miracle. We deserved to win and to be here on top of the group. We proved we have quality as a team."

APOEL's resilience after conceding the late equaliser was particularly impressive as they showed they had the stamina and passion to fight back for a deserved winner.

Jovanovic was proud of his team's fortitude and their success has got the whole country joining in the celebrations and supporting APOEL on their European journey.

With Cyprus in the midst of the financial crisis engulfing Europe, APOEL's run has put a smile on people's faces.

For now the team must concentrate on domestic issues -- they are third in the standings ahead of a trip to Salamina this weekend -- but a crucial night in St Petersburg is looming.