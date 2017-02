NICOSIA, March 7 APOEL Nicosia beat Olympique Lyon 4-3 on penalties on Wednesday to reach the Champions League quarter-finals and become the first Cypriot team to make the last eight of any European competition.

Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette and Michel Bastos had the key spot-kicks saved by Dionisios Chiotis to prompt jubilant scenes in Nicosia after APOEL won the match 1-0.

Gustavo Manduca, sent off in extra time for a second booking, had earlier netted at the far post on nine minutes as hosts APOEL levelled the aggregate score at 1-1.

Lyon, who came into the game on the back of poor domestic form, ultimately paid for fielding a defensive lineup with first-leg scorer Lacazette and top marksman Bafetimbi Gomis starting on the bench. (Editing by Mark Meadows)