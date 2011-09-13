NICOSIA, Sept 13 Two goals in three minutes by Gustavo Manduca and Ailton allowed APOEL Nicosia to snatch a 2-1 win over Zenit St Petersburg in their opening Champions League Group G match on Tuesday.

Konstantin Zyryanov fired Zenit ahead against the run of play in the 63rd minute with a low shot but the Russians were in front for just 10 minutes.

APOEL swiftly rebounded when Manduca levelled after a scramble and Ailton sparked wild celebrations among the 18,000 APOEL fans by finding the net just minutes later.

Zenit's Bruno Alves was sent off in the 76th minute but the home side failed to make their advantage count.

